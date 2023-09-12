Storm odds ramp up Tuesday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Scattered storms are likely around Middle Georgia Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Today

A mostly sunny morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s for most of the region with real feels into the mid to upper 90s. Ambient winds will blow from the south at around 5 mph until storms begin to take over this afternoon. Close to half the region should see rain today. Severe weather is not expected, however a couple of storms could be strong to severe. Powerful wind gusts will be the main concern here.

A few storms will likely last into tonight until about midnight or 1 am. Expect partly cloudy skies with low temperatures largely dropping into the upper 60s. Fog will be likely in areas that receive rain this evening heading into tomorrow morning. Ambient winds will come from the southwest around 5 mph.

Tomorrow

A cold front will arrive in Middle Georgia tomorrow afternoon, bringing with it scattered thunderstorms. So far no severe weather outlook has been issued a day in advance, however that could change tomorrow. A Level 1 “Marginal” risk will likely include parts of Middle Georgia tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

