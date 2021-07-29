Storage units planned for former Macon Telegraph newspaper site

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The former Macon Telegraph newspaper facility in downtown Macon will soon house storage units. The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission approved the proposal during Monday’s meeting. The site sits at the 112 Broadway and has been vacant for more than a decade.

Applicant Charles Stroud wants to convert the production and paper storage area of the building into 253 climate-controlled storage units. The units will go on the ground level and basement. An entrance to access the storage units will go along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, according to the application.

Plans also call for adding a decorative fence and security lighting to the property. Exterior maintenance work on the roofing, doors and windows will also take place following review from the Design Review Board.

Stroud’s application states the space does not lend itself to offices or retail due to the lack of external access and lighting. He says the units will provide storage for nearby loft developments, professional offices and other downtown businesses.