Steve Williams announces candidacy for Houston County Commissioner Post 2

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –In a press conference Wednesday morning, Steve Williams announced his candidacy for Houston County Commissioner Post 2.

In an email sent to the 41NBC Newsroom, Williams says he aims to concentrate on four areas: growth and infrastructure; support of Public Safety; fiscal responsibility; and community collaboration, cooperation, and partnership.

“Serving is not something that I do. It is a way of life for me,” said Williams. “I have served this community for over 30 years, and, in that time, I have worked with many community partners from Robins Air Force Base, local legislative delegation, the Board of Education, and the higher education institutions in Middle Georgia.”

“There are over 750 dedicated employees to Houston County, and I wholeheartedly know the importance of collaboration and partnership for the betterment of the community,” states Williams. “I believe in a long-range plan for the types of investment, industry, and growth that will benefit our community. Collaborating our focus, ideas, and funding will ensure our community’s value and stability.”

Williams has served as Chairman of the Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce Board, Chairman of the Robins Regional Educational Foundation Board, Chairman of the Sr. Advisory Board, and Chairman of the Workforce Investment Board. He has also served on the Houston County Planning and Zoning Board, and the Museum of Aviation Board.