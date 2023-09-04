Steve Harwell, former lead singer of Smash Mouth, dead at 56

CNN reports that Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is dead at the age of 56.

The band’s manager said the singer died at his home in Boise, Idaho on Monday. Harwell had recently entered hospice care for liver failure.

He was a co-founder and longtime lead singer of Smash Mouth, the band known for songs like “All Star”, “Walkin’ on the Sun”, and “I’m a Believer”.

Harwell left Smash Mouth in 2021, and the group continued to perform with new vocalist Zach Goode.