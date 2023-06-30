STEM event at Bloomfield Library launches watermelons, student interest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon’s Bloomfield Library wasn’t just all about books on Thursday.

The event featured a watermelon catapult as part of the library’s summer reading program.

The aim is to inspire students to delve into the world of engineering by demonstrating how catapults work.

Alex Holsey, the Middle Georgia Regional Library’s Marketing Coordinator, says she hopes this inspires kids to learn.

“We’re gonna be demonstrating how science, technology, engineering, and mathematics work together to get these watermelons across the field, and so this is gonna be a fun hands-on way for our children to learn these skills,” Holsey said.

Holsey hopes this exciting event will inspire more students to engage with the library and its program.