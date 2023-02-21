

Warm weather has started to move back in across Middle Georgia, with highs warming into the mid 70s today.

Overnight, clouds will be keeping us warm with lows only dropping into the 60s.

Skies will be cloudy for much of the day, with a few isolated showers in the morning.

By the afternoon, a few thunderstorms will be possible, but we don’t expect severe weather.

Highs once again make it to the mid and upper 70s Tuesday, with winds gusting up to 20 mph.



By Wednesday our winds will start to shift to be more south southwesterly, which will help us warm into the 80s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies hang around for a while Wednesday with a chance for a few showers.

We will keep this trend of 80s and isolated showers through the end of the week.

We could even see some high temperature records broken through Friday.



Shower chances continue through Friday as a weak cold front moves through.

The front won’t be doing too much, as highs are still warming to the mid 70s over the weekend.

Still watching for the potential for a few showers over the weekend, but right now keeping the forecast dry.