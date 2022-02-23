Staying warm Wednesday



It was a warm day in Middle Georgia with highs warming into the 80s.

Tomorrow will be another warm day with mostly to partly cloudy skies as a front stays just to our north.

An isolated shower will be possible during the afternoon and evening, but most of us will be staying dry.



Thursday will be our warmest day of the week as a front stays stalled to our north.

Highs will likely break records as we warm to the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.

An approaching cold front will move in on Friday, bringing an end to our 80s and an isolated chance of showers.



Sunday will be our next significant chance of rain, with an isolated thunderstorm possible as well.

Highs will be much cooler to start next week, with low 60s expected on Monday.