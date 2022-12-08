Staying warm Thursday





It might be December, but temps today felt more like early fall with highs reaching the 80s across Middle Georgia (a record for this date).

Overnight we will see areas of patchy dense fog along with partly cloudy skies into early Thursday.

Partly cloudy skies stick around for the rest of the day with highs warming back to the upper 70s.

The record high for Thursday is 79°, so once again we could have a record breaking day.



By Friday a weak system will try and push into the area, bringing a chance for a few isolated showers.

We will also see a bit of a cool down from this system as we head into the weekend with highs falling from the mid 70s Friday to the low 70s on Saturday.

Despite the temperature change, Saturday should be another nice day.



By Sunday we will start to see our next real cool down back to the 60s.

Not only will it be cooler, but expect to see widespread rainfall across the area.

We are not expecting more than 1/4″ of rain from this system, but it could dampen any Sunday plans.



Weather should stay pretty quiet for the start of next week with highs around normal for this time of year.

We are keeping a close eye on a storm system that will be moving through during the middle of next week.

This system is already showing some signals that we could see some severe storms Wednesday or Thursday.

It is still too far out to be worried, but we are keeping a close eye on it.