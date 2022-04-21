Staying warm this week

We warmed back into the 70s across Middle Georgia this afternoon, setting the stage for our next warm up tomorrow.

Clouds have started to push east from a disturbance near Mississippi this evening, which will help to keep us a bit warmer than last night.

Overnight lows will fall into the 50s, with mostly cloudy skies sticking around through tomorrow morning.

By the afternoon the clouds will begin to break up, allowing our highs to warm into the low 80s.

Weather should be staying quiet and warm through the weekend as high pressure moves back in to keep us dry.



Our next chance of rain won’t move in until Tuesday of next week, when a cold front moves through.

Although we could see a few thunderstorms, I’m not seeing much of a signal of severe weather.



Once the rain moves out of the area, cooler air will filter in by Wednesday.

Highs will fall from the upper 80s on Monday to the low 80s by Wednesday.