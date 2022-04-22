Staying warm and sunny Friday



After starting out the day with clouds, we were finally able to clear out this afternoon.

A few areas of patchy fog will be possible Friday morning, but those should be clearing quickly.

Highs on Friday will be warming into the 80s with full sunshine and a light breeze.

The weekend will be staying calm, weather-wise, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

We will slowly see an increase in our humidity over the weekend as well.



Starting next week will be hot with highs, potentially, warming into the low 90s!

This heat will be short-lived, because a cold front moves through the area on Tuesday.

We could see a few thunderstorms with this system, but widespread severe weather is not expected.



Temps will be cooling quickly behind the front, with highs falling to the low 80s by Wednesday.

Looking ahead to some long range models, we should be heating up quickly again next weekend.