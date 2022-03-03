Staying warm and dry this week



High temperatures in Middle Georgia once again warmed into the 80s this afternoon, making for a great spring afternoon.

Thanks to dry air in place over the region, we will still be seeing a pretty cool night tonight, with lows in the mid 40s.

High pressure will slowly be pushing east through the day tomorrow and into Friday.

This will keep our skies clear and our highs warmer than normal through the end of the week and into the weekend.

We won’t be seeing too many big weather changes over the weekend, other than the slow warm up into the mid 80s by Sunday.

Moisture will start to increase across the area by Sunday night, which will set the stage for a relatively active weather week.

A front will approach and move through the area beginning on Monday night/Tuesday morning, bringing our first chance of rain in an while.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible, but we are not anticipating widespread severe storms.



Not only will rain be back in the forecast for next week, but our temperatures will start to fall.

Highs by Wednesday will cool to the low 70s, which is around normal for this time of year.