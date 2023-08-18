Staying warm and dry Friday before a weekend warm-up



It has been another beautiful day in Middle Georgia, with dry air filtering into even our southern counties.

That dry air will allow our overnight temps to fall into the mid and low 60s Friday for a great start to the day.

Sunshine will stick around all Friday with high warming to the low 90s.

Humidity will stay low Friday into Saturday.

Should be a great start to high school football.



Speaking of humidity, we will need to enjoy the next 48 hours or so, because tropical moisture is back in a big way Sunday.

Humidity will stick around even after that plume of moisture moves through, so heat index values will skyrocket next week.



The plume of tropical moisture will bring us our only rain chances for the next week.

Isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, but severe weather is not in the forecast.



The big story for most of the country is the dome of high pressure that will bring intense heat next week.

This will crank our highs into the upper 90s and 100s for much of next week.

With the addition of more moisture, “feels like” temps will be warming into the 100s as well.



With everything quieting down for us in the southeast, the tropics are looking pretty active.

There are now multiple areas of interest across the Atlantic and even in the Gulf of Mexico.

At the moment there are no imminent threats to Middle Georgia, but we will need to watch the forecast closely.



The big story for next week will be the heat and humidity, so enjoy the nice weather for the next few days.