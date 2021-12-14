Staying sunny and mild Tuesday



Clear skies are sticking around Middle Georgia for much of this week as high pressure hangs around.

Highs today warmed to the mid 60s and tomorrow will be another day with highs just a bit above normal.

Although a few isolated showers are possible in our far southern counties Wednesday, most of us will stay dry through the end of the week.



By Thursday we will start to see an increase in humidity and our high temperatures.

Mid 70s return to the area by Friday with continuing sunny skies.

Saturday brings our next chance of showers to Middle Georgia as a cold front approaches

At the moment this doesn’t look like it will bring much of a thunderstorm risk, but we will keep an eye on it.



Showers will be possible through the rest of the weekend with a few showers possible Monday as well.

As the cold front pushes through it will start to drop our temperatures from the mid 70s to the low 60s.

Next week looks like it will be a bit cooler with highs staying mainly in the low 60s.