Staying mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday



Rain will be ending across Middle Georgia this evening leaving us with cloudy and cold conditions overnight.

Lows will be dropping into the upper 30s by early Wednesday, but some clearing is possible through the day.

Even with some sunshine peeking in, highs will be limited to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Despite the cloud cover Wednesday, any rain chances will hold off until the overnight hours.



Thursday will be another cloudy day, but temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid 50s.

This will be the warmest day that we are forecasting in the next 7 (so enjoy it).

By Thursday evening, a few showers and even thunderstorms will be possible.

The bigger story is the strong front that will push these storms east and clear the way for extreme cold.



By Friday morning the cold front will have pushed through our area, taking any moisture with it.

Winds will pick up, gusting up to 40 mph through the day Friday.

The combo of gusty winds and a much cooler air mass will bring a big winter chill to the area for the holiday weekend.



Dangerous cold and wind chills will be in place through at least Saturday.

A Wind Chill Watch has been issued from 12 am Friday until 12 pm Saturday.

Wind chill values during this time area forecast to fall into the single digits, with some areas, mainly in North Georgia, seeing negative wind chill values.



Despite the dangerous cold, we are not expecting any winter precipitation over the weekend.

Warmer air will slowly work its way back into Middle Georgia, with highs back in the 50s by Tuesday.

Now is the time to prepare for the cold snap later this week, by insuring your pets and neighbors have a warm place to stay.

You should also make sure you faucets are dripping once the cold air moves in, so that your pipes don’t burst.