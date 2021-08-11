Staying hot with scattered storms Wednesday

We were feeling the heat across Middle Georgia this afternoon, but luckily for many of us, we also saw some cooling rain and storms.

Tomorrow brings a similar forecast to the area, with highs in the 90s and scattered storms during the afternoon.



Not much will be changing as we head through the rest of the week.

More scattered storms will be possible, with a few storms possibly becoming strong on Thursday and Friday.

Highs will be staying in the mid 90s through the rest of the week.



Looking ahead, a tropical system just south of Puerto Rico will continue to strengthen into a tropical storm.

Based on the current models and National Hurricane Center forecast, the system is likely to move into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.

If the storm continues on the path it is currently tracking, we could see impacts in Middle Georgia as early as Sunday night, continuing into Monday.



A combination of a cold front and what will likely be Tropical Storm Fred will contribute to a cool down for the area starting Sunday.

Everything after Sunday is obviously in question with the tropical system still so far out, so stay tuned for continuing forecast updates.

