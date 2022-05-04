Staying hot with scattered storms Wednesday



It was a hot day in Middle Georgia, with Macon finally hitting the 90° mark this afternoon for the first time in 2022.

We will be seeing a chance for a few showers overnight in the area, but expect partly cloudy skies through the morning.

Highs will be warming to the low 90s once again across the area by Wednesday afternoon.

A weakening cold front will be pushing to the south towards Middle Georgia and could spark some storms.

Widespread severe storms are not likely, but we could see a few isolated strong storms.



Thursday will be another hot day with a chance for some isolated showers by the afternoon, but it should be our last day of widespread 90s.

Another cold front will approach the area Friday, bringing an end to our hot and humid days.

Storms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon, with a few possibly being severe.

Thunderstorms will be possible through Saturday evening, but at least they should help to keep our highs a bit cooler.



By Mother’s Day on Sunday, we will finally see dry weather across the area, with plenty of sunshine expected.

Highs for the start of next week will be around normal for this time of year, mainly in the mid 80s.

Dry weather looks to be the trend for much of next week.