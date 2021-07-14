Staying hot Wednesday, afternoon storms possible

Thunderstorm coverage was much lower today than yesterday across Middle Georgia, despite continued heat and humidity.

Tomorrow we will have a similar set up in regards to thunderstorm chances.

Most of the rain will depend on the strength of the sea breeze front and storms to our north.

Highs will be back in the 90s, and heat index values will once again be in the upper 90s.



Not much will be changing heading into Thursday.

The Bermuda High, situated to our east, will move a little bit closer to the coast, keeping our rain chances in the 40% range through the rest of the week.



The weekend will be staying hot, and while we will continue to see rain chances, most storms should be starting up during the afternoon.

A cold front will be pushing into the area and eventually stalling just to our north.

Showers and storms will be more likely for the start of next week, keeping highs a little cooler as well.