Staying hot Thursday

After a hot day in Middle Georgia, another will be on the way for Thursday.

Not only will it be hot throughout the day, but our rain chances will be lower for much of Thursday with just an isolated shower or storm possible.



Friday brings another round of showers and storms during the afternoon, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

A few of these storms could be lingering into the kick off of high school football, so we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast.



Scattered storms will be possible through the weekend, with Saturday likely being our wettest day.

Highs will continue to hang around the low 90s and upper 80s, depending on when storms start to fire up.



There are no big changes to the forecast for next week, but depending on the track of our next tropical system in the Gulf we could see more or less rain.



Speaking of the tropics… the disturbance that is currently being called 99-L has a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone.

It is pretty hard to say where it is going to move by the weekend, but general trend is anywhere from Mexico over to Louisiana.

The path will have pretty big implications over what happens for next week, so we will stay cautiously optimistic that it stays further to our west.