Middle Georgia to stay hot on Thursday





Highs today made it to 96° in Macon with heat index values in the 100s for much of the afternoon.

This starts a trend of mid/upper 90s that will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

A stationary boundary to our north will still be the main focus for rain and storms, but scattered storms will be possible in our area as well.

The heat index will once again reach the 100s for Thursday afternoon, so make sure you are staying cool.



Not much changes by Friday for our forecast as a cold front starts to push south.

Unfortunately for us, the front won’t be making an appearance in Middle Georgia.

That being said, we should see some increased coverage of showers and storms through Saturday.

Sunday and Monday look to be both the hottest and driest days in Middle Georgia, with highs warming to the upper 90s.

We should be seeing a small break in the intense humidity, but don’t expect much.

The rest of next week will continue our summertime trend of hot days and scattered afternoon storms.