Staying hot this weekend, rainy and cooler next week

It was another hot day in Middle Georgia, but showers and storms held off for most of us today.

A few showers and storms are lingering this evening, but I’m expecting most of the showers to be done by around midnight.

Tomorrow brings another day of intense heat and humidity, which will push our heat index values to the upper 90s and low 100s.

Scattered storms will once again be possible both days of the weekend.

Highs on Sunday will be a little bit cooler as mostly cloudy skies settle in for most of the day.

A cold front will be moving south over the weekend keeping showers and storms in the area, increasing our rain chances by Sunday evening.



The cold front will be stalling over our area Monday, keeping rain and storms likely through the day on Monday.

Rain will be sticking around through Tuesday as the cold front becomes a stationary front.

In general it looks like rain totals for Monday and Tuesday will stay below 2″.



By the middle of next week, we will keep a chance for a few showers, but widespread rain should start to phase out.

Highs will start climbing back into the 90s with continued high humidity.