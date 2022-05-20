Staying hot Friday



It was another hot day in Middle Georgia, with the addition of more humidity as well.

This led to heat index values of 100 in some spots today, with highs in the mid 90s.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with highs in the mid and low 90s.

Scattered clouds will be hanging around for the day, but any rain chances should hold off until the evening on Friday.

Saturday brings back more widespread rain chances across the area, mainly during the afternoon/evening.

If you have anything to get done on Saturday, I would recommend doing it during the morning.

This rain should help to keep our highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

This system will help to bring in a more unsettled weather pattern for the weekend and into next week.

Sunday will likely be a pretty rainy day across the southeast.

This should be mostly just rain, but a few embedded storms can’t be ruled out.

Rain totals between now and Sunday should be around 1/2″-1″



Persistent rain should stick around through much of Monday, helping to keep highs in the mid 80s.

The coverage of the rain will become more scattered through the rest of the week as highs slowly warm to the upper 80s.