Staying dry with mild temps Thursday

Dry conditions that we saw today will be sticking around through the day on Thursday.

Highs will be warming to the mid and upper 80s with a few clouds and just a small chance of a stray shower.



Friday, however, brings back rain chances to Middle Georgia.

An area of low pressure will be pushing north from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing in clouds and rain.

Highs will be a bit cooler due to the rain and cloud cover, so expect temps to top out in the mid 80s.

We will be seeing off and on showers Friday through Saturday as the low moves north and eventually off the Atlantic coast.



As the low moves out we will start warming back into the 90s, and bringing back the very warm heat index values.

A summertime pattern of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be back in play for much of next week.

Highs by the middle of next week will be back in the mid 90s, so enjoy the break from the 90s while we have got it.



And just so you know, we haven’t put a pause on hurricane season, it is actually getting fired up again.

We are watching two areas of potential tropical cyclone development in the Atlantic, and while these are not immediate threats, we will have to keep an eye on new activity headed our way.

