Staying dry Tuesday ahead of a rainy week





We had an excellent weekend of dry weather for Middle Georgia, but storms this evening are just a starter for what will be a wet week.

Tuesday will perhaps be the only exception, with just a chance of a passing shower.

Otherwise Tuesday should be pleasant and partly cloudy with highs in the 90s.



Wednesday will usher in a wet weather pattern that will be sticking around for the week.

A cold front will be stalling as a stationary boundary over the southeast.

This will pump additional moisture and uplift into Middle Georgia, resulting in off and on rain chances.

Widespread severe storms are not expected but a few could be strong.



I know a lot of us will be out and about on Friday for high school football and I hate to break it, but it looks pretty soggy.

This will continue through the weekend as the weather pattern kind of gets stuck.

Now this doesn’t mean that it will rain all day, every day, but I wouldn’t leave the house without an umbrella starting Wednesday.



Despite the rainy forecast, rain totals for the next 5 days should stay around 2-3″.

Widespread flooding is not expected, but we could see some urban flooding in spots that see strong thunderstorms.



The good news with all the rain in the forecast is that highs will be much cooler than normal.

Through the weekend we should consistently see highs in the 80s with lows in the 70s.

Rain sticks around through next week as well.