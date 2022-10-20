Staying dry and cool Thursday



Temperatures early this morning dropped to record cold for this date in Middle Georgia and tonight is looking even colder.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Middle Georgia through Thursday morning with lows dropping to around 31° in Macon.

Skies will be staying sunny through the day Thursday, allowing us to warm into the mid 60s.

We will continue a warming trend through the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s by Sunday.

Next week brings a pattern change back to the area with a cold front that moves in for the middle of the week.

There are still some questions regarding how much moisture the front will have to work with for next week, so right now keeping 20% chance for rain Wednesday.