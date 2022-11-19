Staying cool this weekend with increasing clouds





It was a cool day across Middle Georgia with temps starting in the 20s this morning and warming only into the upper 50s.

Overnight we will see more cooling, with lows dropping to freezing by Saturday morning.

Through the day Saturday clouds will increase, but we will still be warming into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will be just a bit cooler, with highs in the mid 50s and skies clearing by evening.



We will be starting a warming trend on Monday with highs getting back into the 60s.

60s will stick around through the end of the week, but rain returns to the forecast starting on Tuesday.



It is pretty far out, but we could see a few thunderstorms during the end of the week.

Highs will warm back to the mid 60s by Wednesday, but a cold front on Friday will bring a big cool down for next weekend.