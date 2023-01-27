Staying cool and sunny Friday





Clouds have moved out of the area today, but cold air has filtered in and now many of us (as of 9pm) are sitting in the 30s.

Overnight, low temps will drop into the 20s for most of Middle Georgia, with a light breeze.

Cold air hangs around for Friday, but at least it will be sunny again as high pressure moves over the area.

Saturday will bring a slight warm up as that surface high pushes east and sets up southeasterly winds.



Sunday will bring the return of rain and pretty unsettled weather pattern.

Showers will start during the afternoon/evening on Sunday, limiting highs to the mid 50s.

The heaviest rain will likely be overnight and into early Monday.



We will see several waves of rain and showers next week as highs warm back to the 60s and even 70s by Wednesday.

Thursday we could see a few thunderstorms, but it is a little too far out to talk about severe potential.