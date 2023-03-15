Staying cool and dry Wednesday; rain returns late this week



It was a chilly day in Middle Georgia and clear skies will be keeping it cold overnight as well.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of Middle Georgia through 11 am Wednesday.

Temperatures across the area will be dropping to around freezing, so make sure to protect any sensitive vegetation.



Throughout the day Wednesday, sunshine will help us warm into the low 60s.

Without the breezy conditions we had today, it should be considerably more comfortable.

Temperatures Wednesday night will fall into the low 30s once again, which could result in a Frost Advisory.



Thursday begins our short warming period, as southerly winds set up to get us into the 70s.

We will be staying dry Thursday, but expect clouds to start increasing by the evening.



This warm-up will set us up for our next storm system that moves in at the end of the week.

The current forecast keeps most of the instability out of our area, but we could see a few thunderstorms.

The main impacts we are expecting from this system are heavy rain and breezy conditions.



Rain will be moving out during the morning hours Saturday, leaving us with dry conditions for the weekend.

Unfortunately for our Cherry Blossom forecast, we will be seeing highs well below normal from Saturday through Tuesday.

Rain will return as early as Monday evening, with another round of heavy rain possible by Tuesday.