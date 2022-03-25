Staying cool and breezy through the weekend



Showers have been lingering across parts of Middle Georgia this evening, but we will start clearing overnight.

Clear skies will be sticking around through the weekend as several cold fronts clip the area.

This means it will be staying breezy through the weekend and temps will be a bit cooler than normal.

Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph each day through the weekend, so be ready for some blustery conditions.



Next week we will see significant warming back to the 80s by Tuesday.

Moisture will also be increasing through the week, which means humidity is back.

By Thursday, another storm system will be moving into the area, bringing a chance for showers and storms.

Some storms could be strong to severe, but it is still pretty far out.

We will be keeping a close eye on the forecast for next week.



In general the forecast for the next 6 days stays pretty quiet, but storms will be possible by the end of the week.