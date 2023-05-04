Statewide burn ban in effect; Macon-Bibb Fire Department offers guidance

A burn ban is now in effect across Georgia, and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department wants residents to be aware of the rules during the ban.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A burn ban is now in effect across Georgia, and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department wants residents to be aware of the rules during the ban. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division implemented the ban on Monday to protect air quality during the summer months when ozone levels can reach unhealthy levels.

The burn ban prohibits the public from burning yard or land-clearing debris, but certain activities, such as campfires and agricultural activities, are exempt. These activities do require a permit from the fire department.

“Depending on weather conditions, we will issue a burn permit,” Fire Safety Education Officer Sgt. Jeremy Webb said. “There are certain rules and regulations that apply to that as far as having a hose on site, having it a certain distance from the home, being mindful of overhead obstruction. You don’t want any trees or any wooded area being around those things as well.”

The statewide burn ban will remain in effect until September 30. For questions or more information, contact the Macon-Bibb Fire Prevention Bureau at (478) 751-2700.