State Senator David Lucas visits Bibb County Jail as part of ‘Just Walk Away’ initiative

Campaign aims to reduce violence and prevent inmates from returning to jail

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – State Senator David Lucas visited inmates at the Bibb County Jail Wednesday as part of a campaign to reduce violence in the community.

The “Just Walk Away” initiative was created last year by local activist Herbert Dennard, but the campaign to speak with inmates began two months ago. The goal of the campaign is to keep inmates from returning to jail after their release.

Senator Lucas stressed the importance of education and maintaining a job, along with making good choices.

“So basically it was to tell them the choices you make is what got you here,” Senator Lucas said. “What you need to do is think about once you get out not making the same choices that will have you ending up back in here.”

Dennard says he’s had positive response from inmates so far.