Just Walk Away: Anti-violence initiative looks to deter violence in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local activist Herbert Dennard has started the Just Walk Away Initiative.

Dennard is the Executive Director of Changing Mindsets, a non profit organization that looks to curb violence in Macon.

The new initiative hopes to encourage people to walk away from confrontation.

Dennard and his organization are hanging posters in 40 convenience stores and barber shops around Macon to get people to take a second thought.

“We want people to think before they engage in a fight that they can walk away from it and it will be better for the person and themselves and everybody if they just walk away from the fight,” Dennard said.



Changing Mindsets plans to hold a town hall meeting at Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church on September 17.

