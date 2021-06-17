State of the Base presentation shows RAFB fared well during pandemic

The presentation was held in person Thursday with a limited capacity.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Even with the uncertainty of the pandemic, the state of Robins Air Force Base is strong.

The State of the Base presentation was held in person this year after being held virtually last year. Although the event wasn’t at full capacity, information given by base leaders was positive. The economic impact reported last year was $3.38 billion. This year it’s $3.54 billion, a nearly 5 percent increase. We spoke with Colonel Brian Moore, commander of the 78th Air Base wing, about Thursday’s presentation.

“It demonstrates the stability that comes with Robins Air Force Base and the workloads and the workforce that we in Middle Georgia are able to sustain together,” Colonel Moore said.

Colonel Moore says the increase to him means taking care of people with job security, workload and strong future defense capabilities. He says the increase percentage is a conservative estimate. With the methodology they used the last two years, the numbers didn’t include goods and services brought in. He says they plan to include that in next year’s report.

“Even with just direct and indirect jobs, it really is strong, and I think that’s consistent with what we’re seeing across Middle Georgia. It’s been an incredible partnership and creation of opportunities,” Colonel Moore said.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms attended the event and says the presentation was encouraging, especially with the recent announcement of phasing out the JSTARS mission. According to Mayor Toms, things will get even better with the introduction of the Advanced Battle Management System.

“Robins Air Force Base has a critical part of the overall defense mission into the future for years to come,” Mayor Toms said. “I think all of the leadership expounded on that. We just as a community got to make sure that we continue to support Robins Air Force Base in everything that we do.”

Colonel Moore is moving to his next command post in a few weeks. He says Middle Georgia’s support of Robins Air Force Base is second to none.

“I’m going to miss how this community makes sure that the airmen, civilian, active duty, guard and reserve are ready and have the structure around them to do the nation’s bidding when we’re called upon,” Colonel Moore said.

If you missed the State of the Base and would like to watch it: