State investigation shuts down Laurens County Animal Control

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Laurens County Animal Control is closed pending an investigation by the State Department of Agriculture.

According to Bryan Rogers, the Laurens County Administrator, the county can’t comment at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

We spoke with animal advocate Catherine Wood, who says she rescued a dog from Laurens County Animal Control earlier this year. She says the dog she picked up was so emaciated that she rushed him to the emergency vet.

“I originally found out about the issues with cruelty and starvation when I pulled my dog King,” she said. “The animal control officer brought him out, and I was to say the least shocked at his condition.”

Wood says an investigation like this is a rare occurrence.

“For whatever reason, it must be pretty significant,” she said. “Because this is unprecedented for a government animal control to be shut down, so they must have something, whether it’s cruelty or starvation I don’t know, where they had to shut down.”

We did reach out to the State Department of Agriculture for a comment but we haven’t heard back at this time. We will update this story when we get more information.

