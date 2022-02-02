StARTup Studios selling beanies to benefit Brookdale Warming Center

A local art studio is selling handmade beanies, and profits will benefit the Brookdale Warming Center.

Yen-Ting Beck, the co-owner of StARTup Studios, says her mom who lives in Taiwan started sending knitted beanies along with masks at the start of the pandemic.

They had so many they decided to sell them. A second artist from California then heard about the idea and sent them more beanies to sell.

“It feels like the whole town was helping to build up these warm feelings to the needs,” she said. “I really enjoy this and my mom 100% supported this idea. She even made more beanies.”

You can buy the beanies on StARTup Studios’ online store or at their location at 1055 Riverside Drive. If you’d like to donate beanies to the cause, you can contact them on their website.