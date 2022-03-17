Spring Special Olympics begin despite rain

“I think this event shows them there are other kids like them and that it’s a great experience for them.”

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— It’s not everyday kids with disabilities get a day to show off their skills. According to Physical Therapist for Houston County Board of Education, Patti Carriker, the Special Olympics is just the place to do that.

“Usually we’re working on activities that help with their educational goals so when we get to come to the Special Olympics. It’s such a fun time and we get to do fun things. It’s kind of like the cumulation of what we’ve worked toward all year,” she said.

Crystal Aaron is Raylan’s mother. Raylan participated in her second Special Olympics Wednesday. It’s the first time Crystal was able to watch the games. She says it’s nice to have an event just for special needs children, because there aren’t many events in the community.

Carriker says a day like this is important for the children to use the skills they’ve worked on in a fun way.

“They have all the other people cheering them on. Some parents are here, all the teachers are here. The therapists that work with them, program specialists are all here cheering them on,” she said. “It makes them so happy and excited.”

Aaron says it’s important for kids to know that there’s something just for them.

“Yes they are special, special needs kids. But at the same time I think they need to know that just because they see other kids doing things that they may not be able to do that they can do it too,” she said.

The games continue Thursday and Friday with middle and school students. Events will move into the Perry High School gym if it rains.