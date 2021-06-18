Spending wisely this summer

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- As the summer travel season begins you will want to spend your money wisely as fewer COVID-19 restrictions allow for summer fun.

Representatives from COUNTRY Financial stopped by 41NBC to share tips on how you can have a fun summer while staying in your budget. Shaun Alston-Howard shared with us that according to a new COUNTRY Financial survey more than half (62 percent) of Americans currently feel good or excellent about their financial security, higher than rates measured in 2020 (55 percent) and even before the pandemic (53 percent in 2019). This milestone, mixed with built-up fatigue from a year spent primarily at home, is driving two in three Americans (64%) to make big plans for the summer. Nearly half of Americans (48 percent) are planning to take a vacation in the next six months, and one in ten say they plan to go to a live show, concert or sports event.

Click on the video for more ways to make sure you can have a fun summer within your budget.