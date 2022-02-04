Special needs community is ready for a ‘Night to Shine’

'Night to Shine' is a prom-styled event that celebrates people in the special needs community, by giving them a night they will never forget.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Tim Tebow’s ‘Night to Shine’ is in eight days and people are getting excited and ready for the big night.

For the last five years, seamstress Tara Ribar has helped with the event from afar.

“As a formalwear seamstress, I typically offer free alterations for anyone attending but that just kind of got away from me this year so I was just like what else can I do,” Ribar stated.

For the first time ever, Ribar decided to collect donated dresses to give the girls attending the special night.

“I started with about five or six dresses in my shop,” Ribar explained. “I put up a little community Facebook ad about a week ago, and now we have about 18-20 dresses.”

The dresses are different sizes and colors, and is free to anyone attending the event.

Brittney Faircloth is a Special Education teacher at West Laurens High School. She says a few of her students will get dresses from Ribar’s collection. Faircloth says her students cannot wait to show up to the party looking their best.

“All of my students will be here, and on Friday they’re actually going to get pampered at school,” Faircloth said. “They’re going to get their hair, and makeup and some fingernails being painted. And the boys will put on their suits and we might have some cologne for them, and they’ll all get on the school bus to come together with their friends.”

This year, the party will be bigger than ever before. Liberty Baptist Church in Dublin, will host a parade-style night to shine. The attendees can have their car decorated and then get out to walk the red carpet. There will also be a dance floor and a trunk-or-treat styled area too.

Children’s pastor Cole Morris, helped bring the night to shine event to Dublin five years ago. Morris says it’s one of the most meaningful events he has ever been a part of.

“It is high energy, lots of fun, they’ll feel like they are the center of attention for that night, which is cool for students and adults that are special needs,” Morris said. “If you can imagine your high school prom it’s like that but we try to go above and beyond for them.

Night to shine is on February 11. Morris says it is not too late to register to attend.

Liberty Baptist Church is still looking for Night to Shine volunteers. If you are interested in helping out, click here.