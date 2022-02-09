Southwest High School celebrates HBCU’s for Black History Spirit Week

Students from Fort Valley State University visited Southwest students Tuesday, and talked with them about what to expect at a HBCU.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Southwest High School is celebrating Black History Month with a Black History Spirit Week.

Members from several sororities and fraternities performed strolls for the students.

First year counselor Braxton Jefferson, is a graduate of Fort Valley State and wanted to bring the students a glimpse of an HBCU.

“Once Covid started going down we can start breaking outside into the school so being actually able to have stuff like this at school and programs for the kids it’s like hey we’re about academics but we’re also about having fun,” said Jefferson.

Southwest will continue with Black History Spirit Week with a celebration of Ubuntu. It’s a South African word that means humanity toward others.