Southern Santa visits families in Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Southern Santa visited the Olympia Skating Center to give gifts to families that have been impacted by fire or trauma.

This year, they gave families a box of gifts from Santa’s sleigh, along with bunt cakes and new bikes.

The non-profit organization was created by the Houston County Fire Department, Its main goal is to help underprivileged families.

Organizer Shane Shifflet spoke about his motivation to work within the non-profit.

“Being a firefighter myself for a long time, it’s good to give back because we respond to these calls and we see what the families go through, it takes a while for help to get there, insurance, so we step in. And we’re just not doing this for Christmas, we do it throughout the whole year,” he said.

Southern Santa has been in operation for more than three years.

Thanks to generous donations from the community, the organization gives back to underprivileged families throughout the year.