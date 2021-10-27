Southern Miss and Old Dominion to join the Sun Belt

The Sun Belt Conference announced the addition of Old Dominion University into the league after a unanimous vote of the Sun Belt CEOs on Wednesday.

ODU is the second university in two days to join the Sun Belt after Southern Miss announced their bid to join on Tuesday.

Old Dominion was a former Sun Belt Conference team from 1982 to 1991.

Old Dominion and Southern Miss will join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2023. The addition of Old Dominion and Southern Miss brings the number of Sun Belt members to 14, with the Monarchs and Golden Eagles joining current members—App State, Little Rock, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, UTA, Texas State and Troy.

Conference USA has lost eight of its 14 members, with Marshall still in the process to formally announce their decision to join the Sun Belt.

A press conference is set for tomorrow, Thursday, October 28, in Norfolk, Va., at 8 a.m. CT/9 a.m. ET and will include ODU President Dr. Brian Hemphill, ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Camden Wood Selig and Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill.