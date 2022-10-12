Southeastern Reptile Rescue returns to the Georgia National Fair

Jason Clark hopes education and entertainment from his show can help get rid of fear and stigma around reptiles

Owner of Southeastern Reptile Rescue, Jason Clark says that bringing these rescued snakes to the fair is about helping people learn about the reptiles and maybe even get rid of some of the stigma around snakes.

“Most people who don’t like snakes are usually people who, the information they have is usually false. If we can get them the accurate correct information, a lot of times that fear just kind of goes away.” says Clark.

You can find the the schedule for the Southeastern Reptile Rescue show at https://www.georgianationalfair.com/