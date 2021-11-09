South Central Health District begins offering Pfizer vaccine to children

The South Central Health District began offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children on Monday.

South Central Health District now offering covid-19 vaccine to children Covid-19

DUBLIN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The South Central Health District began offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children on Monday.

Children 5 to 11 can now receive the vaccine at all 10 health departments within the South Central Health District.

No appointment is needed for your child to get the vaccine. There is even a pop-up clinic at the Dublin Mall.

“One thing that we have encouraged people to do is for parents to talk to their health care providers,” SCHD Public Information Office Melissa Brantley said. “Talk to their pediatricians if they have any questions or concerns about the vaccine so that you feel comfortable with it, and in the end help your child feel more comfortable with getting the vaccine as well.”

Pharmacies and pediatricians are also administering the vaccine to children who are 5 to 11 years old.