Sonny Perdue named sole finalist for University System of Georgia Chancellor

“I consider being named the finalist as the Chancellor of the University System of Georgia to be a wonderful capstone to a career of public service."

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Board of Regents voted today to name former Georgia Governor, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, the sole finalist for Chancellor of the University System of Georgia.

“I consider being named the finalist as the Chancellor of the University System of Georgia to be a wonderful capstone to a career of public service,” Perdue said. “Education is the most important issue at the federal, state and local level and it’s why, as a legislator, I sought to be chair of the Senate Higher Education committee to work on important initiatives with Gov. Zell Miller and former USG Chancellor Steve Portch.”

Perdue served two terms as Georgia Governor from 2003 to 2011. Purdue reformed the state budget, and focused on eliminating wasteful spending. His efforts created 200,000 jobs and helped stimulate the state economy, turning a budget deficit into a substantial surplus. During his term, high school graduates in posted the highest graduate rates and SAT scores in the state history.

“Higher education is where I wanted to have a real impact as governor, only to be stymied by twin recessions. It is what I benefited from as Agriculture Secretary, where I saw daily the benefits of university research. I want to make a difference by providing leadership and resources so that faculty can thrive in their teaching, research and service and students are inspired and supported so they graduate, find rewarding careers and become productive citizens. I am honored to be considered for such an important role.”

He later served as US Agriculture Secretary from 2017 to 2021. During the pandemic, he led the USDA to stabilize and secure the food supply chain and launched the Farmers to Families Food Box program to ensure the most vulnerable Americans were fed.