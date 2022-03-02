Sonny Perdue named 14th Chancellor of the University System of Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Board of Regents named former Georgia Governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, as Chancellor of the University System of Georgia (USG) on Tuesday. Perdue will begin his duties on April 1.

“The Board is excited to work with someone who has both the leadership and executive experience that Gov. Perdue does and who is passionate about the University System of Georgia’s core mission of teaching, research and service,” Board Chair Harold Reynolds said. “Gov. Perdue is a product of the university system, and knows well the challenges both USG and this state face in filling critical workforce needs and meeting industry demands for highly skilled graduates. Our students and institutions are world-class, and we have hired a leader who will keep USG moving forward as one of the best public university systems in the nation.”

Perdue served as Georgia governor from 2003 to 2011. He reformed the state budget and focused on eliminating wasteful spending simply because Georgia had to as it faced unprecedented twin recessions. His fiscal management during those eight years prepared Georgia to excel when revenues returned. It is notable that even during the Great Recession, his sound fiscal management allowed Georgia to maintain its Triple-A bond ratings. During his term, high school graduates in Georgia posted the highest graduation rates and SAT scores in state history.

Perdue also served in the Georgia Senate from 1991 to 2001, where he chaired the Senate Higher Education Committee and eventually became Senate President Pro Tem.

Born in Perry in 1946, and raised on a farm in Bonaire, Perdue graduated from Warner Robins High School and earned his doctor of veterinary medicine degree from the University of Georgia.

“I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me and look forward to working together with them, our campus leadership and faculties, our elected representatives and most importantly, our students, to provide opportunities for students, faculty and staff to be successful and to produce even more outstanding results,” Perdue said. “This may be the most important job yet. I can’t think of a better way to make a difference than to help prepare the next generation – educating them for prosperity, themselves, their families and ultimately our state. I’m excited to get started.”