Some strong storms possible Tuesday



It was a stormy day in Middle Georgia, as a low pressure system pushed north from the Gulf of Mexico.

This system brought heavy rain and some gusty winds to the area, but has since pushed out.

A few showers will be possible overnight, but storm activity should be done for the evening.

Tuesday will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We will likely stay mostly dry through the early afternoon, before more storms move in from south Georgia.



The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 severe threat for tomorrow afternoon/evening.

Main threats with any storms that pop up will be damaging winds, small hail, and heavy rain.

Stay weather aware if you are out and about when these storms start moving in.



Wednesday looks to be a drier day than Tuesday with storms a bit more scattered in nature.

In general, it looks like most of the storm formation will be just to our west on Wednesday.

Thursday will finally bring in a slow moving cold front from our west.

Rain and storms will be likely during the afternoon/evening hours.

Strong storms will be possible as well, but timing as far as timing we will have to wait a few days to pin that down.



Once the front pushes out by Friday night we will get a bit of a break from the storms.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with highs around normal for this time of year, and dry air keeping us feeling less muggy.

The relief will be short lived as we warm back to the 90s by Monday.