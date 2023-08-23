Some cooler air arriving Wednesday night

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some cooler air will bring slight relief to Middle Georgia overnight Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

Today

Middle Georgia will see plenty of sunshine once again with highs reaching into the mid to upper 90s. Heat indexes will range from the upper 90s upwards of 107 degrees depending on location in the region. The eastern half of Middle Georgia is not included in today’s Heat Advisory which is in effect until 8:00 PM. Winds will be a little breezy as well from the east-northeast, ranging from 6-12 mph and gusting upwards of 20. This could help to take the edge off the heat ever so slightly, however hydration and sunscreen are both still very much essential items this afternoon.

Tonight those northeasterly winds will shift towards the southeast and calm to about 5-10 mph. However, the cooler air already brought in will allow temperatures in most spots to drop into the the upper 60s. Overhead skies will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow and Beyond

More sunshine awaits Middle Georgia to finish off the work week. Thursday will be slightly cooler thanks to the northeasterly winds on Wednesday, however that relief will be short lived with highs on Friday expected to reach into the triple digits. That brutal heat will stick through the weekend as rain chances climb. More widespread rain odds and cooler highs are anticipated to begin the final week of August.

