SoCon Media Day: Mercer University

The Mercer bears finished second in the SoCon last year.

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (41NBC/WMGT) — Fans and media had the opportunity to look at the 2022 Mercer Bears football team at the Southern Conference Media Day last week.

The Bears were one play away from becoming SoCon champs as they fell to ETSU in the final game of the season.

Regardless of the second-place finish, in just his second season as head coach, Drew Cronic led the Bears to a 6-2 SoCon record, the best SoCon record in program history.

COVID-19 affected Cronic’s first season; however, he now believes his team is ready to win a SoCon title.

“We’ve slowly grown to a point where I feel like our foundation is laid on who we are and how we want to do things, at a great school in a great location in a great recruiting state, and with great people, and that’s the most important thing,” said Cronic. “To have a chance in the last game last fall, be one play away, certainly, I’m proud of that, but we need to make one more play, don’t get me wrong. Our kids have done an amazing job, and it is fun to go to work every day because of their attitude and the way they’ve bought into what we’re selling them.”

The conclusion of SoCon Media Day also means the Preseason Media and Coaches SoCon Polls plus the All-SoCon Preseason Teams have been announced.

On the coaches poll, the Bears come in at third behind Chattanooga and ETSU, while on the media poll, Mercer is tied with ETSU for second, and once again, Chattanooga sits atop the poll.

Only one Bear, OL John Thomas, made the SoCon First Team Offense, while DB Lance Wise was the only Bear on the SoCon First Team Defense.

WR Ty James was the only Bear on the SoCon Second Team Offense, while two Bears, DL Solomon Zubairu and LB Issac Dowling, landed on the SoCon Second Team Defense.

Finally, P Trey Turk landed on the SoCon Second Team Specialist.