Slightly cooler Friday, warmer this weekend



It was another near record warm day in Middle Georgia with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Friday will be another nice day, but the northeastern portion of Middle Georgia will see temperatures a bit cooler than today.

A weak cold front will slide in from the north, shifting our winds and limiting high temps to the upper 70s.

Further south and west of the front, we will see another very warm day with highs in the 80s.



This cool down will be short lived as the front moves off the coast by Friday evening.

Winds will be shifting to the south overnight which will help to bring a return of humidity and warm conditions.

Highs over the weekend will be warming into the mid 80s, ahead of our next rainmaker.



The dry spell with finally be over by next Monday night/ Tuesday morning as a cold front approaches the area.

Tuesday is looking like a pretty soggy day across Middle Georgia, as well as a much cooler day.

Rain will be keeping the heat at bay for the rest of the week as showers will be possible through Thursday.



Highs will be staying in the 70s and upper 60s for much of next week, with lows staying pretty mild.

A few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday/Thursday, but we won’t have a good handle on the severe potential until next week.