Skies stay clear Friday



We are seeing a cool night in Middle Georgia behind the cold front that brought us rain early this morning.

Lows will be falling into the 30s by early Friday under clear skies.

Sunshine helps us warm into the 50s pretty quickly Friday, but winds will be gusting up to 20 mph.



Clouds will be returning Saturday as a low pressure system in the gulf pushes east.

We could see a few isolated showers by the afternoon, but we are not expecting thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be staying in the 50s for many of us, with lows dropping to below freezing.

Sunday will be even cooler, but clouds should be clear, so at least it will be sunny.



After a cold start to the week, we will slowly start warming…to the mid 50s.

Another round of rain will push in from the Gulf of Mexico, but right now we are not seeing signs this will result in severe storms.



The main takeaway for next week is that highs will be staying cooler than normal with a few chances for rain.

The bigger story is that a big cool down is on the way for Christmas weekend.

We don’t know exactly how it will shake out, but we could see highs only warming into the 30s.