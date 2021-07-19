Size of Oregon wildfire underscores vastness of the US West

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The monstrous wildfire burning in Oregon has grown to one-third the size of Rhode Island and spreads miles each day, but evacuations and property losses have been minimal compared to much smaller blazes in densely populated areas of California.

The fire’s jaw-dropping size contrasted with its relatively small impact on people underscores the vastness of the American West. It also offers a reminder that Oregon is still a largely rural state, despite being known mostly for its largest city, Portland.

The Bootleg Fire is just the fourth-biggest wildfire in the state’s modern history. It is burning in one of the most remote areas of the continental U.S.